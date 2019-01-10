Immunomedics (IMMU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Immunomedics Inc. is a New Jersey-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of monoclonal, antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune and other serious diseases. They have developed a number of advanced proprietary technologies that allow us to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics or toxins, in each case to create highly targeted agents. Using these technologies, the company have built a pipeline of therapeutic product candidates that utilize several different mechanisms of action. They have recently licensed its lead product candidate, epratuzumab, to UCB, S.A. for the treatment of all autoimmune disease indications worldwide. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMMU. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 85.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 104,742 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 69.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 83,230 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 2,844.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 85.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 57,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

