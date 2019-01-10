iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) Stake Decreased by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors reduced its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a $0.0579 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

