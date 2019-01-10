Hyatt Hotels (H) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.18 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

NYSE H opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $145,967.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $541,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,687,117. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 245.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 54.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

