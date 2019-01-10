Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIXX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 525,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $10,623,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 15,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $405,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,157 shares of company stock worth $11,623,113 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,255,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

