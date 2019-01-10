HomeStreet Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.14 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on HomeStreet to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. FIG Partners set a $30.00 price objective on HomeStreet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HomeStreet has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,735,000 after buying an additional 114,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,193,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,410,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,562,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,410,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,695,000 after buying an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

