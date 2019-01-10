Head to Head Survey: Marathon Oil (MRO) & W&T Offshore (WTI)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marathon Oil and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 6 14 0 2.70 W&T Offshore 2 0 2 0 2.00

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $24.34, indicating a potential upside of 51.48%. W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.68%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 10.94% 4.47% 2.46% W&T Offshore 23.54% -26.51% 14.14%

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. W&T Offshore does not pay a dividend. Marathon Oil pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W&T Offshore has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Oil and W&T Offshore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $4.77 billion 2.80 -$5.72 billion ($0.38) -42.29 W&T Offshore $487.10 million 1.56 $79.68 million $0.56 9.75

W&T Offshore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Marathon Oil on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 903 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 546 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

