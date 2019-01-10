Head-To-Head Review: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) versus Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Concrete Pumping does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 57.45% 6.25% 3.58% Concrete Pumping N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Concrete Pumping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $24.60 million 31.08 $19.29 million N/A N/A Concrete Pumping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Concrete Pumping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Concrete Pumping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 3 0 2.75 Concrete Pumping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.05%. Concrete Pumping has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.69%. Given Concrete Pumping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Concrete Pumping on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and material placement services under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brand names in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company also provides environmental waste management services, including concrete cleanup and disposal services to the concrete industry under the Eco-Pan brand name. As of April 30, 2018, it provided concrete pumping services in the United States from a footprint of 80 locations across 22 states; concrete pumping services in the United Kingdom from 28 locations; and route-based concrete waste management services from 13 locations in the United States. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

