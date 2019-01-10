Head to Head Contrast: Niu Technologies (NIU) & VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and VOLVO AB/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $116.27 million 4.54 -$27.90 million N/A N/A VOLVO AB/ADR $39.24 billion 0.71 $2.46 billion $1.23 11.12

VOLVO AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and VOLVO AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies N/A N/A N/A VOLVO AB/ADR 7.18% 23.66% 6.19%

Dividends

VOLVO AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Niu Technologies does not pay a dividend. VOLVO AB/ADR pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Niu Technologies and VOLVO AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 VOLVO AB/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 77.09%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than VOLVO AB/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of VOLVO AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VOLVO AB/ADR beats Niu Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, UD, Prevost, and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders and haulers, and road machinery under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers diesel engines for leisure boats; marine propulsion systems; drive systems and engines for propulsion and auxiliary equipment, and marine generator sets; and industrial engines for use in container terminals, mines, and other industrial applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financial solutions, such as customer financing and leasing, dealer financing, and insurance; rental, preventive maintenance, assistance, and IT services; spare parts; and transport information systems. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. AB Volvo (publ) was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

