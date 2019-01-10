Head to Head Comparison: Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) & Kemper (KMPR)

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance 3.89% 1.50% 0.54% Kemper 6.63% 9.56% 2.38%

71.8% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Kemper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $939.01 million 1.01 $277.79 million $2.63 3.83 Kemper $2.72 billion 1.68 $120.90 million $1.64 43.01

Third Point Reinsurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kemper. Third Point Reinsurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Third Point Reinsurance and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kemper 0 1 3 0 2.75

Third Point Reinsurance currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.81%. Kemper has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.41%. Given Third Point Reinsurance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Third Point Reinsurance is more favorable than Kemper.

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Third Point Reinsurance does not pay a dividend. Kemper pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kemper beats Third Point Reinsurance on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

