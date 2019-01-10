HCI Group (HCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HCI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.41 million, a PE ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.26 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCI Group news, Director George Apostolou purchased 500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Macchiarola purchased 1,500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $80,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,765 shares of company stock worth $199,233. 22.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $700,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

