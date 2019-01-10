HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $16.00 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $530.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 8.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 137,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 106,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

