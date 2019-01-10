Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Stake Raised by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Mark L. Schiller acquired 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 124,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,242.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

HAIN opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $560.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.12 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

