Grupo Televisa SAB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (TV)

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,552 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,226% compared to the typical volume of 117 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 944.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

TV opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Grupo Televisa SAB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (TV)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/10/grupo-televisa-sab-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-tv.html.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.