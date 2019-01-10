GoldPieces (GP) Price Reaches $0.0241 on Exchanges

GoldPieces (CURRENCY:GP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. GoldPieces has a market cap of $29,346.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GoldPieces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldPieces has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One GoldPieces coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.02122919 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008853 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000431 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000528 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001616 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GoldPieces Coin Profile

GoldPieces is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2015. GoldPieces’ total supply is 1,220,161 coins. GoldPieces’ official Twitter account is @Gold_Pieces and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldPieces is goldpieces.net

GoldPieces Coin Trading

GoldPieces can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPieces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPieces should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldPieces using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

