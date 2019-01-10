Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (DRI) a €45.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. equinet set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.50 ($69.19).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €43.40 ($50.47) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a 52 week high of €72.65 ($84.48).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

