Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 8th. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Golden Star Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on Golden Star Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.40.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,692,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,259,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 394,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,491,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,583,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 353,021 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

