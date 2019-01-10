Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMRE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.03 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of GMRE stock remained flat at $$9.29 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 166,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Medical REIT news, major shareholder Zh Usa, Llc bought 1,111,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,010,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143,401 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

