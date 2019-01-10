Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.03 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Zh Usa, Llc purchased 1,111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,010,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 143,401 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.