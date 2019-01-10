Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2019 // No Comments

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.03 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Zh Usa, Llc purchased 1,111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,010,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 143,401 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply