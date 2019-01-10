FY2020 Earnings Estimate for salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Issued By Wedbush

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for salesforce.com in a report issued on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now expects that the CRM provider will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.97.

CRM opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 324.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $102.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $29,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,014.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $780,059.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,639.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,746 shares of company stock valued at $68,274,433. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 328.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.