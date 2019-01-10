FY2019 Earnings Forecast for General Dynamics Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $12.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Argus reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, FIG Partners raised General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.83.

Shares of GD stock opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 3,000 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at $756,770.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine B. Reynolds purchased 600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,288.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $80,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $122,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.