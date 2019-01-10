FY2019 Earnings Estimate for DSW Inc. Issued By William Blair (DSW)

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for DSW in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. William Blair also issued estimates for DSW’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. DSW had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. DSW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DSW from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of DSW from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

Shares of DSW opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. DSW has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSW by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,930,000 after acquiring an additional 814,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,039,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,504,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DSW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,039,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,504,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DSW by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,988,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DSW by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DSW news, Director Carolee Lee sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $109,468.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $141,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. DSW’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

