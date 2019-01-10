FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a report released on Monday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$45.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.40 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.17 and a 1 year high of C$6.50.

In other news, Director Frederick Lee Morton purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$31,680.00. Also, insider Gurdeep Singh Gill purchased 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,275.00. Insiders have bought a total of 222,930 shares of company stock worth $729,355 in the last ninety days.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

