Full House Resorts (FLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Full House Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.28. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.89 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 15,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 12.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 142,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 61,044 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 662,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars.

