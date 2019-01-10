FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

FSUGY stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

