Financial Comparison: Vision Sciences (CGNT) versus GETINGE AB/ADR (GNGBY)

Vision Sciences (NASDAQ:CGNT) and GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Vision Sciences alerts:

This table compares Vision Sciences and GETINGE AB/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GETINGE AB/ADR $5.27 billion 0.45 $161.40 million N/A N/A

GETINGE AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Vision Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Vision Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vision Sciences and GETINGE AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Sciences 0 2 0 0 2.00 GETINGE AB/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vision Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Vision Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vision Sciences is more favorable than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Sciences and GETINGE AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Sciences N/A N/A N/A GETINGE AB/ADR 3.49% 4.75% 2.22%

Dividends

GETINGE AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Vision Sciences does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GETINGE AB/ADR beats Vision Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vision Sciences Company Profile

Cogentix Medical, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets fiberoptic and video endoscopy products under the PrimeSight brand worldwide. The company offers endoscopes, such as cystoscopes, laryngoscopes, transnasal esophagoscopes, and bronchoscopes for medical use; and borescopes for industrial use, as well as digital processing units for medical use. It also provides EndoSheath Protective Barrier, a sterile, single-use microbial barrier for use with flexible endoscopes. In addition, the company offers Urgent PC System, a neuromodulation system that delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation for office-based treatment of overactive bladder; and Macroplastique, an injectable, urethral bulking agent for the treatment of adult female stress urinary incontinence. Further, it provides Macroplastique products for the treatment of vesicoureteral reflux; PTQ Implants to treat fecal incontinence; Urgent PC System for the treatment of fecal incontinence; and VOX Implants to enhance speech and swallowing function in patients with unilateral vocal cord paralysis. Additionally, the company distributes wound care products in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Cogentix Medical, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of distributor organizations. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

GETINGE AB/ADR Company Profile

Getinge AB provides solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers anesthesia systems, acute care ventilation and hemodynamic monitoring, covered stents, aortic surgical and peripheral vascular grafts, thoracic drainage, surgery perfusion, extracorporeal life support, cardiac assist, endoscopic vessel harvesting systems, beating heart surgery products. The company also provides surgical tables and lamps, ceiling service units, wall modules, and hybrid operating rooms (OR); infection control products; integrated workflow solutions, including sterile supply management, patient flow optimization, and OR integration; and life science, such as sterilizers, cleaning and asepsis products, and isolators. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Pacific. The company has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.