Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Watsco Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.11.

Shares of WSO opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. Watsco has a 52-week low of $131.88 and a 52-week high of $192.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 105.84%.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Logan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $353,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.