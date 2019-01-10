Epizyme Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts (EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Epizyme in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Berens expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPZM. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on shares of Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $628.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Epizyme by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,570,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,570,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Epizyme by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

