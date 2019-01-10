ELTCOIN Trading 46.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $76,896.00 and approximately $789.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.02159643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00162983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00231453 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024849 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN launched on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

