Eldorado Gold (ELD) Raised to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$1.30 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$1.30 to C$5.20 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$4.27 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$105.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

