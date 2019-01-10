Eldorado Gold (ELD) Price Target Raised to C$4.40 at Eight Capital

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$1.30 to C$4.40 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of ELD opened at C$4.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 6.33. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$9.05.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$105.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

