Eight Capital Lowers B2Gold (BTO) Price Target to C$5.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$5.40 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Monday.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Pi Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.29.

TSE BTO opened at C$3.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.77 and a 52 week high of C$4.06.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$423.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.82 million. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.159999986938777 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bullock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total transaction of C$173,500.00. Also, insider Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total value of C$69,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock worth $687,800 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

