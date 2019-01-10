Ecobalt Solutions (ECS) Trading Down 11.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Ecobalt Solutions Inc (TSE:ECS) dropped 11.3% on Tuesday after Eight Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.70. The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 261,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 356,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ecobalt Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.35 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th.

Ecobalt Solutions (TSE:ECS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecobalt Solutions Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecobalt Solutions (TSE:ECS)

eCobalt Solutions Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for base and precious metals, and uranium, as well as copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns 100% interest in its primary asset, the Idaho Cobalt project that includes a mine/mill site located in Lemhi County, Idaho, producing battery grade cobalt salts for rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors.

