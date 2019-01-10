Digix Gold Token Price Hits $47.00 on Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $47.00 or 0.01157747 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $945,373.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.02157483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00162698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00232084 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024745 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024884 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 88,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,227 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

