Deutsche Bank Reiterates “CHF 300” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN)

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 300 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 307 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a CHF 310 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays set a CHF 311 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 367 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 327.50.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

