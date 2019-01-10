Delta Air Lines’ (DAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a report published on Sunday.

DAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Macquarie set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George N. Mattson bought 4,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,502.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,347,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,038.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 853,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 778,585 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 217,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.