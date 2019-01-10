Dekeloil Public’s (DKL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by VSA Capital in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of LON:DKL opened at GBX 3.15 ($0.04) on Thursday. Dekeloil Public has a 1 year low of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.75 ($0.21).

About Dekeloil Public

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

