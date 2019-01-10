Critical Survey: Green Plains Partners (GPP) vs. Tantech (TANH)

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) and Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tantech has a beta of -1.51, meaning that its stock price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Tantech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners $106.99 million 4.36 $58.86 million $1.81 8.10 Tantech $43.08 million 1.19 $3.76 million N/A N/A

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tantech.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Tantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners 54.74% -88.58% 62.47% Tantech N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Green Plains Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Tantech does not pay a dividend. Green Plains Partners pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Green Plains Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tantech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Green Plains Partners and Tantech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains Partners currently has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than Tantech.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Tantech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land. Green Plains Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand. The company also offers Charcoal Doctor branded products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, automotive accessories for air purification, underfloor humidity control products, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mouse pads and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorants, charcoal toilet cleaner disks, liquid charcoal cleaners, shoe insoles, and decorative charcoal gifts. In addition, it provides bamboo vinegar, a liquid byproduct that is used in disinfectants, detergents, lotions, specialized soaps, toilet cleaners, and fertilizers, as well as in various agricultural applications. Further, the company develops, manufactures, and sells electric buses and specialty electric vehicles, such as electric logistics cars, brushless cleaning cars, electric cleaning cars, special emergency vehicles, and funeral cars; and solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors for industrial energy applications; and household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning uses. It also exports its bamboo vinegar, bamboo charcoal and purification products. Tantech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

