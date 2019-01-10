Contrasting Celsius (CELH) and Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Celsius and Coca-Cola European Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coca-Cola European Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Celsius currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Celsius’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Celsius is more favorable than Coca-Cola European Partners.

Dividends

Coca-Cola European Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Celsius does not pay a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celsius and Coca-Cola European Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius $36.16 million 5.31 -$8.24 million ($0.01) -375.00 Coca-Cola European Partners $12.50 billion 1.81 $777.64 million $2.39 19.49

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Celsius. Celsius is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola European Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Celsius has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola European Partners has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 49.0% of Celsius shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celsius and Coca-Cola European Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius -33.17% -75.43% -38.40% Coca-Cola European Partners 6.26% 16.36% 6.01%

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners beats Celsius on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. It distributes its products under the Celsius brand name through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands. In addition, the company engages in the bottling operations. As of March 15, 2018, it served approximately 300 million consumers across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

