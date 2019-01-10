Contrasting Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) & Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Falcon Minerals has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alta Mesa Resources has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Alta Mesa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals N/A N/A $520,000.00 N/A N/A Alta Mesa Resources N/A N/A $1.89 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Alta Mesa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals N/A 10.63% 2.61% Alta Mesa Resources N/A -2.39% -1.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Alta Mesa Resources does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Falcon Minerals and Alta Mesa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alta Mesa Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.73%. Alta Mesa Resources has a consensus price target of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 580.33%. Given Alta Mesa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alta Mesa Resources is more favorable than Falcon Minerals.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Alta Mesa Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and changed its name to Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. in February 2018. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

