Comparing SWISS RE LTD/S (SSREY) and HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY)

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) and HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SWISS RE LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. HANNOVER RUECK/S pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SWISS RE LTD/S pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HANNOVER RUECK/S pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares SWISS RE LTD/S and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWISS RE LTD/S N/A N/A N/A HANNOVER RUECK/S 6.32% 12.80% 1.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SWISS RE LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HANNOVER RUECK/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SWISS RE LTD/S and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWISS RE LTD/S $42.49 billion 0.80 $398.00 million $0.26 90.85 HANNOVER RUECK/S $19.66 billion 0.86 $1.08 billion $4.49 15.53

HANNOVER RUECK/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SWISS RE LTD/S. HANNOVER RUECK/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWISS RE LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SWISS RE LTD/S and HANNOVER RUECK/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWISS RE LTD/S 1 1 3 0 2.40 HANNOVER RUECK/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

SWISS RE LTD/S has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANNOVER RUECK/S has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HANNOVER RUECK/S beats SWISS RE LTD/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SWISS RE LTD/S Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities. The company also offers customized products and standard insurance covers; and manages closed and open life and health insurance books. The company serves insurance companies, mid-to-large-sized corporations, and public sector clients. Swiss Re Ltd was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities. This segment also provides risk solutions for casualty and property, as well as for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment offers, enhanced annuities, group life and health, guaranteed simplified issue, 60+, and Sharia-compliant Takaful reinsurance products, as well as micro insurance products. This segment also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, it offers various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

