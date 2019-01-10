Clontarf Energy (CLON) Trading 12.1% Higher

Clontarf Energy Plc (LON:CLON) traded up 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 6,347,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the average session volume of 1,150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).
Separately, Northland Securities restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Clontarf Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.
Clontarf Energy Company Profile (LON:CLON)
Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Africa and South America. The company holds a 3% revenue royalty on Block 183 in Peru. It also holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana.
Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.