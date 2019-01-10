Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lifted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Monday, January 7th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cinemark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $305,441.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 71.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 3,280.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 40.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 541 theatres with 6,014 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

