Cimpress (CMPR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $113.98 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,748.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cornelis David Arends bought 400 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,764.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 800 shares of company stock worth $91,134. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Cimpress by 13,371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

