CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $314,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 45,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In related news, Director J Brian Ferguson purchased 21,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $314,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/10/chicago-trust-co-na-has-314000-stake-in-phillips-66-psx.html.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.