Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,934,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,169 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after purchasing an additional 534,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after purchasing an additional 534,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,001,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,195,000 after purchasing an additional 534,061 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CAT stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.19.
In other news, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.
