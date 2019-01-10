Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 862,791 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $37,669,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

