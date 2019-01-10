CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 796 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/10/central-trust-co-sells-796-shares-of-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.