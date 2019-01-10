CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.80 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,877,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,896,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

