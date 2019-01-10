CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.32 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

In other news, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $3,199,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,024,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $535,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,334. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $112.42 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.05%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

