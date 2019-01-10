CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20,425.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,315,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,342,247,000 after buying an additional 890,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,788,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,097,167,000 after buying an additional 1,285,298 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,368,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,013,000 after buying an additional 969,224 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,609,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,320,000 after buying an additional 689,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,539,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,474,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $65.07 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $143,495.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jack A. Fusco bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.20 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 564,599 shares in the company, valued at $33,424,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

